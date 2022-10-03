Robin Roberts Explores Culture, History And Fashion in Ghana with ‘Black Panther’ Star

For a recent segment on Good Morning America, journalist Robin Roberts traveled to Accra with ‘Black Panther’ star Danai Gurira to showcase the city’s culture and history. Part of what prompted their visit was a desire to highlight a growing trend of black Americans immigrating to Ghana, many of whom refer to themselves as ‘repatriates’ versus ‘expatriates’ because they feel they are returning to an ancestral homeland. Research done by the Pulitzer Center, which conducted a project that looked at the reasons why Black Americans left the United States to live in Ghana. The project found that the upsides include a lower cost of living, but lack of job opportunities, less modern health care systems and language barriers prove a challenge.
SOURCE: GOOD MORNING AMERICA
