Robben Island Museum Welcomes Heritage Month With Massive Discounts

4 hours ago 2 min read

Annually, in welcoming Heritage Month and Tourism Month, Robben Island Museum hosts ‘Open Day’ on the 24th of September to create awareness on the importance of preserving Robben Island as an iconic national and World Heritage Site. Open Day is fundamental in creating access for local communities and the cultural enrichment of South Africans.  

“Historically, the Island visit would be free but due to the economic impact of COVID-19, RIM has had to consider a reduced rate instead to keep the annual celebratory visit for many South Africans,” shares Morongoa Ramaboa, Robben Island Museum (RIM) Spokesperson. 

Concluding Women’s Month with a riveting tribute to the legendary Charlotte Maxeke, at the Annual Imbokodo Lecture earlier this week, RIM reflected on the struggles, the sacrifices and the ultimate victory of Ma Maxeke and other inspirational women. From the sacrifices and immense contribution of Krotoa in facilitating trade between the Dutch and her Khoi people, to the many women who travelled on the Susan Kruger ferry for annual visits to their husbands, brothers and sons who were imprisoned on Robben Island, there is a history and a legacy of strength in the island’s heritage and diversity in race, religion, culture and language. 

“Set on a trajectory to rapidly address female representation at Executive Level, with the recent appointment of Ms Maphootla Makgoalibe as the Chief Infrastructure Office, RIM has a rich history of strong women, and therein lies our celebration of our heritage, as we usher in Heritage Month,” said Ramaboa. 

As such, Robben Island Museum (RIM) welcomes Heritage Month with up to 25% off discounts for local tourists to experience RIM’s rich history during Heritage month. The following group discounts apply when you book between 6 and 12 September 2021: 

  • 10% off for two (2) or more visitors 
  • 15% off for four (4) or more visitors  
  • 20% off for eight (8) or more visitors 
  • 25% off for ten (10) or more visitors 

Tickets purchased during this week are valid until 31 December 2021.   Online tickets can be purchased here: http://webtickets.co.za/events/tourism/robben-islandmuseumtour/76219

