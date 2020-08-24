Roadmap for Mali’s Future

The military junta that seized power in Mali in a coup last week has said it will name a military transition government to rule for three years and will free the president. Under the transition rule, military officials will serve as head of state and cabinet members. The offer from the junta followed a meeting with the ECOWAS delegation, which is visiting Mali to help find a peaceful solution. “Both the ECOWAS team and the military officers want the country to move on,” Goodluck Jonathan, the former President of Nigeria and chief mediator of ECOWAS, said. “We have reached a number of agreements but we have not reached agreement on all the issues.” The junta accepted to free the former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. He has been detained with his prime minister and other government figures at a military base since the coup.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
The military junta that seized power in Mali in a coup last week has said it will name a military transition government to rule for three years and will free the president. Under the transition rule, military officials will serve as head of state and cabinet members. The offer from the junta followed a meeting with the ECOWAS delegation, which is visiting Mali to help find a peaceful solution. “Both the ECOWAS team and the military officers want the country to move on,” Goodluck Jonathan, the former President of Nigeria and chief mediator of ECOWAS, said. “We have reached a number of agreements but we have not reached agreement on all the issues.” The junta accepted to free the former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. He has been detained with his prime minister and other government figures at a military base since the coup.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Stories
One of the First Reports on Southern African Sound- and Music-related Artifacts
Africa’s Tech Hubs Grow Stronger Roots
Justice for the Atrocities Committed in Darfur
Nigerian Shippers Lament Fee Increase During Pandemic
South Africa and Zambia Avoid a Twar
The Story of An Uncle Who Wrote A Book for His Niece
Libyans Come Out in Numbers to Celebrate Ceasefire
A Victory for Ugandan Mothers
Harare Court Denies Prominent Journo Bail Again
A New Type of Tourism Trade in Africa
The Garden Route To Have a Brand New Adventure Activity
This African Gem is the Perfect Place to Get Away from it All