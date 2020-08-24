iAfrica

Roadmap for Mali’s Future

1 hour ago 2 min read

The military junta that seized power in Mali in a coup last week has said it will name a military transition government to rule for three years and will free the president. Under the transition rule, military officials will serve as head of state and cabinet members. The offer from the junta followed a meeting with the ECOWAS delegation, which is visiting Mali to help find a peaceful solution. “Both the ECOWAS team and the military officers want the country to move on,” Goodluck Jonathan, the former President of Nigeria and chief mediator of ECOWAS, said. “We have reached a number of agreements but we have not reached agreement on all the issues.” The junta accepted to free the former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. He has been detained with his prime minister and other government figures at a military base since the coup.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

