Ritchie Rescues Draw For Newcastle Against Bournemouth

Substitute Matt Ritchie scored moments after coming on in second-half stoppage time to snatch a 2-2 draw for Newcastle United against Bournemouth in a rip-roaring Premier League match at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka made two brilliant saves from Dominic Solanke in the first half, but he gifted the Bournemouth striker the opening goal in the 51st minute as he slipped trying to control a back pass to allow the forward in for a simple finish.

The lead did not last long as Adam Smith was found to have pulled Fabian Schar’s shirt in the box at a free kick and after a lengthy VAR review a penalty was awarded, with Anthony Gordon smashing the spot-kick into the bottom corner in the 58th minute.

Gordon had a great chance to put the home side ahead in the 68th minute when he was played in behind the defence, but he took too much time to make up his mind and Bournemouth keeper Neto was able to smother the danger.

It was to prove a costly error as Bournemouth went back up the other end and found Antoine Semenyo free on the right, and he ran at Newcastle defender Dan Burn before lashing a shot across Dubravka and in at the far post.

Roared on by the home crowd against his former team, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe made one last throw of the dice, sending on Ritchie as a late substitute in second-half stoppage time, and it was to prove an inspired move.

The 34-year-old was in the right place at the right time, firing home from close range to equalise, and though both sides had their chances in the remainder of stoppage game, the pulsating clash ended in a draw.

“It was chaos at the end … delighted to get the goal and the equaliser, but frustrated that we didn’t perform to the levels we know we can, but Bournemouth are a good side and they made it tough for us,” Ritchie said.

The point gave seventh-placed Newcastle a total of 37, while Bournemouth are 13th in the table on 28.

“We’re still well within the reach of what we want to achieve. We’ll continue to push, it won’t be straightforward, there will be bumps in the road, but we’ll continue to push,” Ritchie added.

Reuters