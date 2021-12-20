Risk Or Reward: Investing In Property For Residential Rental

Owning residential property for the purpose of letting is a popular addition to an investment portfolio, since property has been shown to increase in value over time.

However, following the dramatic decrease in the repo rate over the course of 2020, homeowners and prospective buyers received bad news in November as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked the rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%. With the consequent increase in monthly bond repayments, investors are reevaluating the investment risk and return in property purchases.

When it comes to rental income as an investment consideration, the PayProp Rental Index for Q3 2021 reports that high levels of inflation, combined with low rental growth, have had a double-barrel impact on property investors in that rent is currently growing far slower than the cost of ownership, leading to a reduction of rental income in real terms.

But should this be a deterrence?

Johette Smuts, head of data analytics at PayProp, says that when it comes to the two income streams of property ownership – capital appreciation and rental income – it’s important to remember that growth is cyclical. “Just because investors or landlords aren’t experiencing the rental increase they are used to, this won’t necessarily be the case in years to come. Rental property owners need to stay the course for the mid to long term, because the tide will turn eventually.”

“Historically, there has been little to no correlation between rental growth rates and the repo rate,” says Smuts. She says that tenant affordability is the greater concern, as it is affected by various elements including loss of income over the lockdown period as well as the ever-rising cost of food, petrol and electricity. The increased cost of living paired with stagnant income increases pressure on the consumer, and this is unlikely to change in the short- to medium term.

She says that real estate is still an excellent investment commodity, but – as is the case with all other investments – investors should consider their options very carefully. “Choosing the right property is very important, and here factors such as location, purchase price, demand, yield, amenities, migration trends and more come into play.”

“Choosing an estate agent or property manager who is enabled by the right PropTech solution is equally important. Without the right guidance, even the best property attributes might become meaningless quite quickly,” says Smuts.

“Property is an asset class, and with all asset classes there are risks that accompany the rewards,” says Smuts. “Bad tenants, frequently late payments, a vacant property or damage to your property – these are all risks that can unduly affect property owners’ livelihood and return on investment.” For most landlords, having someone in the property is better than it remaining vacant, but that is still not ideal. A professional rental agent can help to smooth the process and protect the landlord’s investment.

