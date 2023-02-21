Risk Of Total Grid Collapse Very Low – De Ruyter

The risk of a total grid collapse is very low according to outgoing Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter.
Eskom has implemented Stage 6 blackouts after units at various power stations tripped.
De Ruyter says the country will move to Stage 4 power cuts on Wednesday.
He allayed fears that the beleaguered power supplier may implement Stage 8.
De Ruyter says blackout stages are unlikely to go beyond Stage 6.
