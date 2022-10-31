iAfrica

Rihanna Praises Tems for Writing “Lift Me Up” Single    

“Lift Me Up,” a beautiful tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, was co-written by the Anti singer alongside Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and the franchise’s director, Ryan Coogler. It is the first of two Rihanna songs featured on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Contrary to what fans were hoping Rih’s new music would sound like, “Lift Me Up” showcases her growth as a vocalist and is only a taste of what’s to come.

