Rihanna Praises Tems for Writing “Lift Me Up” Single    

“Lift Me Up,” a beautiful tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, was co-written by the Anti singer alongside Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and the franchise’s director, Ryan Coogler. It is the first of two Rihanna songs featured on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Contrary to what fans were hoping Rih’s new music would sound like, “Lift Me Up” showcases her growth as a vocalist and is only a taste of what’s to come.
SOURCE: VIBE
More Stories
A First Look At Saatchi Gallery’s Historic The New Black Vanguard Exhibition
Afro-Colombians Celebrate Black Hair Excellence In Annual Braiding Contest
Gadhafi-inspired Art Awarded in Italy
Preserving Egyptian History – By the People, and For the People
Morocco is a Country of Dazzling Diversity
A Peaceful and Contemplative Escape Away from City Life
Zanzibar’s Over-the-top Aquatic Suites take “Deep Sleep” to a Whole New Level
FlySafair Wins Top Honours at World Luxury Travel Awards
MTN to Host the Continent’s First Metaverse Music Concert
A Platform for the Privatization of Ethiopia’s State-owned Enterprises
Ghana Lawmakers Give President an Ultimatum on Key Position
IMF Believes Zimbabwe’s Gold Coins are a Missed Chance to Build the Nation’s Gold Reserves