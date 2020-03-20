Rights Activist Christina Nomdo Recommended For WC Children’s Commissioner Post

Share with your network!

Child rights specialist Christina Nomdo has been recommended for the post of Western Cape Commissioner for Children.

The provincial legislature’s Standing Committee on Social Development makes the recommendation in a report which has been adopted.

Thirteen shortlisted candidates were interviewed last month after the legislature received 59 nominations.

Christina Nomdo has served as the child rights specialist commissioner on the National Planning Commission over the past few years.

Between 2009 and 2017, she was the executive director of child rights organisation RAPCAN.

Chairperson of the provincial legislature’s Standing Committee on Social Development Gillion Bosman: “The committee is proud to announce that after eight months of exhaustive work we are happy to recommend Ms Christina Nomdo as commissioner for children in the Western Cape. The next step is that the premier will apply his mind and make the final appointment.”

The commissioner’s office will run independently of government and its role will be to protect and promote the interests of children.

