Rift Valley Fever Led to Temporary Block on Sudan’s Prized Trade

Thousands of sheep waiting to be exported ended up dying of hunger and thirst, after an outbreak of Rift Valley fever led to a temporary Saudi block on trade. The appearance of the disease in any country that depends on the export trade is potentially catastrophic. Countries are supposed to notify the World Organisation for Animal Health, which will then place restrictions on their trade. Sudanese government ministers admit it was a difficult decision to send the notification, knowing that it would have profound economic effects. The outbreak has now been declared over. Live animals are one of Sudan’s most important exports, bringing in approximately $500 million in 2018, according to the International Trade Centre.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

