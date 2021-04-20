Ride2Nowhere, Run2Nowhere To Celebrate Anniversary Weekend In Style

Share with your network!

The popular Ride2Nowhere and Run2Nowhere will celebrate their respective 10th and fifth anniversary in style when it takes place in McGregor, Western Cape, from September 11 to 12.

Entries are now officially open for the two-day mountain bike stage race and the two-day trail run, and organisers urge those interested to secure their spot before it is too late.

During this special weekend, participants will be able to experience the amazing trails, picturesque views, tranquillity, and hospitality that the small town of McGregor offers.

“We’ve decided to celebrate the 10th edition of Ride2Nowhere and the fifth edition of Run2Nowhere over one weekend,” said event director Eulogy van Dyk.

Ride2Nowhere: Refreshed, revamped, and renewed #fortheloveoftheride

The Ride2Nowhere, which is an individual event taking place in a cloverleaf format, will offer a ride for everyone, keeping true to the spirit of mountain biking.

“Changing the Ride2Nowhere to a two-day event offers riders the opportunity to be able to break away for the weekend and still get a bunch of proper riding done,” said route director Con Viljoen.

“We’re super proud to be able to celebrate 10 years of offering a magnificent MTB weekend.”

Although the event has changed from a three- to a two-day ride, riders will still have the opportunity to ride on the road to nowhere in the “Die Galg Road2Nowhere Gravel Challenge”.

This challenge is to the top of “Die Galg Mountain” which is the end of the road to nowhere, 21km from town (42km total for the out and back ride).

You can start anytime between 12pm and 2pm on September 10, departing from the McGregor Dutch Reformed Church Grounds.

Once entered, riders will be invited to a Strava club to upload their result and a winner will be selected (entry fee is R150).

As the flagship event of the weekend, the Ride2Nowhere offers a long route known as the McClassic (around 70km per day) and a short route known as the McLite (around 50km per day).

The long route is a good challenge for racing snakes, but still doable for weekend warriors. It offers big views and rewards all around.

The first few kilometres each day are on open roads to get everyone settled in before it gets taken up a notch. Following mostly single and jeep track, the trail will keep you on your toes.

If you are a keen mountain biker at heart, but not as fit as you would like to be, or not up for 70km per day, the short route is for you.

Still proper, still a good challenge, but just not that far. Generally, the short route follows the same direction as the long route, with some shortcuts and a bit more gravel road.

“Experience proper mountain biking trails covering various terrain with beautiful views of the valley and surroundings of McGregor,” said Van Dyk.

“It’s a unique opportunity to explore this remote region of the Cape on a mountain bike by getting access to routes and trails you wouldn’t on any other day.”

The riding is typical “Karoo” – rugged, technical, and lots of fun. E-bikes are allowed.

The views after the climbs are spectacular with some purposely built fun single tracks to put a smile on your face.

Included in the entry fee of R2 750 is a special 10th edition race pack, along with all the other usual perks.

A #Run4Everyone at Run2Nowhere

This year’s Run2Nowhere offers a #Run4Everyone and for those who do it for the love of the trail.

“The fifth event promises the same relaxed vibe, awesome atmosphere, and trail running routes that have had runners come back year after year.

“It’s perfect for trail runners who’d like to attempt their first two-day run, as well as runners preparing for longer multi-day events.”

Van Dyk added that they pride themselves in delivering a trail running weekend for everyone.

The trail run offers three distance options over the two days: McEasy (around 10km per day), McClassic (around 20km per day), and McBrave (around 30km per day).

It is jam-packed with challenging terrain and typical trail running rewards, consisting of mainly single tracks, a few open gravel roads, and some steep climbs with amazing views.

Due to the moderate distances and climbing per day, participants can spend the afternoon exploring the town or relaxing with friends and family – making it an ideal weekend away to enjoy country life and the outdoors.

Included in the entry fee is a special fifth edition race pack, a complimentary coffee daily, one well-stocked water point daily, recovery drink and snacks at the finish, transfer to day-two start at Lord’s Wines, finisher medal, and timed results.

They will also get land/nature reserve access permits, well-marked routes, medical support, shower and toilet facilities, and a hospitality area with a kids’ play area (Covid-19 regulation dependent).

Experience the best of both

With a run-ride entry option available (run Saturday and ride Sunday) you can choose to experience the best of both celebrations by tackling the trails on foot and bike.

Entry fee for this option is R2 050.

General and entry information

General:

Ride2Nowhere: www.ride2nowhere.co.za

Run2Nowhere: www.run2nowhere.co.za

Entries:

Ride2Nowhere: www.entryninja.com/events/76552-ride2nowhere-2021

Run2Nowhere: www.entryninja.com/events/76553-run2nowhere-2021

Run-Ride: www.entryninja.com/events/76564-r2n-run-ride -experience-2021

For more information contact:

Email: info@r2nevents.co.za / Tel: 082 775 8737

