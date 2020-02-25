Tue. Feb 25th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ride-hailing for the African Farmer

5 mins ago 1 min read

Deere & Co. is teaming up with the “Uber of tractors” in Africa and betting on a future where farmers summon machines with the touch of a button. The world’s leading farm equipment maker is outfitting its tractors with startup Hello Tractor’s technology, which allows farmers to hail the machines via an app, monitors the vehicles’ movements and transmits usage information such as fuel levels. The aim is to help the U.S. company boost sales of its famous green and yellow John Deere tractors, a tough task in a continent with the world’s highest poverty rate and the least mechanised agricultural sector. Deere is currently testing the technology – a small black box fitted beneath dashboards – on around 400 tractors in Ghana and Kenya.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

More Stories

1 min read

Africa’s Beautiful Unesco Heritage Sites

46 seconds ago
1 min read

Dakar’s Plan to Push for More Renewable Energy

3 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Tech-driven Feeding Scheme a Hit

7 mins ago
1 min read

Egyptians Mull over Mubarak’s Complicated Legacy

11 mins ago
1 min read

A Cartoon Show that Positively Represents Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

Disturbing the Peace in this CAR Town

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Africa’s Beautiful Unesco Heritage Sites

46 seconds ago
1 min read

Dakar’s Plan to Push for More Renewable Energy

3 mins ago
1 min read

Ride-hailing for the African Farmer

5 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Tech-driven Feeding Scheme a Hit

7 mins ago