iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Richard Branson’s Oasis in Morocco Gets Top Prize

6 hours ago 1 min read

KASBAH Tamadot in Morocco has been named Best Resort Hotel in North Africa and the Middle East at the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021. The five-star property, part of the Virgin Limited Edition collection of luxury retreats, is in a remote village and marketplace in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains. Once the home of renowned antique dealer and interior designer Luciano Tempo, the property was transformed into a luxury oasis by Sir Richard Branson when he bought Kasbah Tamadot in 1998. The resort received its first guests in 2005. Hire it exclusively or choose from an array of accommodation like superior rooms to the Master Suite – all tastefully decorated with stunning artefacts from across the world. For those seeking privacy, the spacious Berber Tents offers that and more. The tents, kitted with king-size beds, broad soaking tubs and private terraces with sun loungers and 180-degree mountain views, offer a Moroccan experience. Six of them come with a private plunge pool. The vast property is home to plenty of experiences, whether you want to soak in the pool, curl up with a book at the Asmoun lounge or chill with a sundowner at the Roof Terrace.

SOURCE: IOL

