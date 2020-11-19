iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Rewrite For Leaked Maths Paper Possible

Picture: 123rf

7 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Eight of the country’s nine provinces have been affected by the leaked matric maths paper this week.

The Basic Education Department confirmed this on Wednesday, saying an official investigation is now under way. 

Pupils accessed the paper before they sat for the exam via a WhatsApp group. 

“We are disappointed that indeed when we are a third away, a paper has been leaked,” said Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

“We also confirmed that the leak surfaced in other provinces. The penalty for those involved are serious and it really pains me that adults put those learners in that position.”

A rewrite is now on the cards. 

Rufus Poliah, Chief Director at Department of Basic Education, said, “the extent of the leak will determine whether the rewrite is a national rewrite or a localised rewrite… That would be the first objective, that has to be completed by 30 November so that if a rewrite is necessary, it can be done by 15 December.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Zondo Dismissed Zuma’s Application For His Recusal

4 hours ago
1 min read

Dudu Myeni Appeals Delinquency Case

7 hours ago
1 min read

Hawks Waiting On Direction From Government

7 hours ago
1 min read

2 888 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

8 hours ago
1 min read

Bushiris Arrested In Malawi After Handing Themselves Over To Police

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Emigrants Must Wait Three Years To Access Retirement Funds

1 day ago
1 min read

Malawian Flight Delay Unavoidable – Dirco

1 day ago
1 min read

PAC Expected To Protest Outside Brackenfell School

1 day ago
1 min read

Ndabeni-Abrahams Meets With SABC Board

1 day ago
1 min read

1 987 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Zondo Expected To Announce Recusal Decision

2 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Wants Answers On Bushiri Escape

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SARB Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 3.5%

10 mins ago
1 min read

Zondo Dismissed Zuma’s Application For His Recusal

4 hours ago
1 min read

Rewrite For Leaked Maths Paper Possible

7 hours ago
1 min read

Dudu Myeni Appeals Delinquency Case

7 hours ago