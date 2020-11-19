Rewrite For Leaked Maths Paper Possible

Share with your network!

Eight of the country’s nine provinces have been affected by the leaked matric maths paper this week.

The Basic Education Department confirmed this on Wednesday, saying an official investigation is now under way.

Pupils accessed the paper before they sat for the exam via a WhatsApp group.

“We are disappointed that indeed when we are a third away, a paper has been leaked,” said Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

“We also confirmed that the leak surfaced in other provinces. The penalty for those involved are serious and it really pains me that adults put those learners in that position.”

A rewrite is now on the cards.

Rufus Poliah, Chief Director at Department of Basic Education, said, “the extent of the leak will determine whether the rewrite is a national rewrite or a localised rewrite… That would be the first objective, that has to be completed by 30 November so that if a rewrite is necessary, it can be done by 15 December.”

Share with your network!