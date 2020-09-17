iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Revolutionising the Kenyan Working Space

40 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Kenyan co-working company Nairobi Garage and entrepreneurial club METTĀ have announced they are combining their services to create a new innovation community, offering flexible access to all their workspaces and networks, as well as a new digital event series. Nairobi Garage is a premium workspace for innovative and growing businesses, housing 150 companies across four spaces across Nairobi, while Mettā is a club that allows the entrepreneurial community to connect and share knowledge. It has 15,000 members, and offers a range of events, workshops and corporate innovation programmes. The two have now joined forces to create what they say is Kenya’s biggest innovation community, combining workspaces and events, and offering expanded business opportunities and networks for members. METTĀ and Nairobi Garage members will have access to both organisations’ workspaces throughout Nairobi, with drop-in and private office options available in Westlands, Riverside Drive, Karen and Kilimani, as well as to all the complementary business support services provided across the two communities. All members will benefit from exclusive corporate collaborations and partnerships – such as discounts, programmes, and access to funding and training opportunities. The organisations have also combined their entrepreneurship events and will launch an online event series offering thought leadership, innovation and practical business advice. The series involves six monthly events, including panel discussions, networking e-meetups, and podcasts.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Ivorian City Gets Pop of Art

4 mins ago
1 min read

Vote on a New Constitution in Algeria Marks a Turning Point

9 mins ago
1 min read

What Airlines Need to Do to Recover

14 mins ago
1 min read

How Museums can Influence Africa’s Research Agenda

17 mins ago
1 min read

Bizarre Prison Escape Rocks Kampala

22 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Hottest Football Club Makes a Bold Move

28 mins ago
1 min read

Millions of People in Sudan are Facing Economic Hardship

43 mins ago
1 min read

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

50 mins ago
1 min read

World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy

1 hour ago
1 min read

This Moroccan Town has Preserved Jimi Hendrix’s Legacy

1 day ago
1 min read

Thundering Explosions Boom across Libyan Landscapes

1 day ago
1 min read

Ex Athletics Boss Jailed for Taking Doping Bribes

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ivorian City Gets Pop of Art

4 mins ago
1 min read

Vote on a New Constitution in Algeria Marks a Turning Point

9 mins ago
1 min read

What Airlines Need to Do to Recover

14 mins ago
1 min read

How Museums can Influence Africa’s Research Agenda

17 mins ago