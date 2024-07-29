Revitalising Transport: KwaZulu-Natal Taps Veterans Cele and Mchunu for Strategic Overhaul

Transport officials in KwaZulu-Natal are enlisting the expertise of former MECs Bheki Cele and Willies Mchunu to revitalise the department. Cele and Mchunu are currently participating in a two-day strategic planning session in the Drakensberg, aimed at addressing the department’s shortcomings and enhancing service delivery under the new administration.

Bheki Cele served as the transport MEC in KwaZulu-Natal from 2004 to 2009, followed by Willies Mchunu, who took over the office when Cele resigned to become the national police commissioner. Their combined experience and conflict management skills are expected to guide the department in responding more effectively to community issues.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Transport spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, highlighted the department’s crucial role in improving living standards across the province. Key agenda items for the strategic session include stabilising the taxi industry, upgrading infrastructure, and boosting economic growth through efficient rail and port networks. The involvement of Cele and Mchunu signifies a proactive approach to tackling these challenges and steering the department towards a more effective and responsive future.