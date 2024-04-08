Review: ‘A Pledge, a Plea and a Love Letter’ to Africa                                           

In his solo dance performance ‘Until the Lion Tells the Story…,” choreographer Lucina Coulibaly channels his ancestors through a seven-scene performance, which he describes as “a manifesto for Africa in seven scenes.” Merging traditional African and contemporary dance styles, he introduces each scene with a projected back drop that encapsulates the message of that portion. The work’s title is half of an African proverb: “Until the lion tells the story, the hunter will always be the hero.”

THE NEW YORK TIMES