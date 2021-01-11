iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Reversing the HIV Tide for Africa’s Mothers and Children

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The introduction of antiretroviral drugs has resulted in a remarkable decline in mother-to-child transmission of HIV. New infections among children declined by 52% worldwide and 55% in sub-Saharan Africa between 2010 and 2019. Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for eight out of ten new infections among children. Research suggests that new infections among children in this region have fallen from 283,000 in 2010 to 126,000 in 2019, but progress is uneven. While most countries in southern and eastern Africa have scaled up their prevention programmes and achieved results, the countries in west and central Africa are lagging. Some countries have even recorded an increase in mother-to-child transmission of HIV. Uneven transmission mirrors the gaps in testing of pregnant women. For example, South Africa has reduced mother-to-child transmission to less than 4% by 2016 by ramping up testing of pregnant women and providing antiretroviral therapy. But in most west and central African countries, the rate of prenatal testing is low and the average transmission rate is 20%.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Gorongosa National Park Steadily Recovering from the Ravages of Civil War

16 seconds ago
1 min read

The First AfDB Grant Exclusively Targeting Women and Girls

1 min ago
1 min read

Trial Begins Over Dodgy Deals in Guinea

11 mins ago
1 min read

New Invitees for the France-Africa Summit

12 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Journalist Opts Out of Bail

15 mins ago
1 min read

One of the First African Countries to Launch a Covid Vaccination Drive

19 mins ago
1 min read

Cause for Concern as DRC’s Wildlife Guardians Killed

21 mins ago
1 min read

South African President Addresses Rise of Covid Numbers

24 mins ago
1 min read

Facebook Blocks Ugandan Government Accounts

27 mins ago
1 min read

Have a Whale of a Time in Kenya

2 days ago
1 min read

Manta Rays and Whale Sharks are Now Protected by Law in Mozambique

2 days ago
1 min read

Some Covid Refuge in the Zambian Bush

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Gorongosa National Park Steadily Recovering from the Ravages of Civil War

16 seconds ago
1 min read

The First AfDB Grant Exclusively Targeting Women and Girls

1 min ago
1 min read

Reversing the HIV Tide for Africa’s Mothers and Children

4 mins ago
1 min read

Trial Begins Over Dodgy Deals in Guinea

11 mins ago