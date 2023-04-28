Revenge May Have Been Motive For Pietermaritzburg Mass Shooting

A memorial service has been held for a Pietermaritzburg family of ten who were murdered last week.
Relatives say it could have been a revenge attack.
Three generations of the Memela family have been wiped out in a bloody attack.
The family says the trouble started after a young relative was assaulted by gangsters last year.
Hours after that incident, police shot and killed the alleged shooter and arrested one other man.
They were found at the home of a traditional healer, under two kilometres away, preparing for a cleansing ritual.
Now, police are looking for the sangoma and one suspect.
The victims will be laid to rest this weekend.
More Stories
JSC Recommends Suspension Of Judges
ANC SG Slams Winde Over Putin Arrest Comments
Western Cape Premier Vows To Arrest Putin
South Africans Urged To Get Vaccinated Against Flu Ahead Of Winter Season
Avian Flu Outbreak Hits WC, 120,000 Birds Dead
De Ruyter Mum On Implicated Minister
Theranos Founder Holmes Stays Out Of Prison With Appeal
Scopa To Call Gordhan, Mufamadi To Give Evidence On Alleged Corruption At Eskom
Relative Taken In For Soweto boys’ Murder
ANC Adopts Guideline Framework For Coalition Management At Local Government Level
SA Nationals Evacuated From Sudan
Death Toll In Kenyan Starvation Cult Rises To 73 – Police