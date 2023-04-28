iAfrica

Revenge May Have Been Motive For Pietermaritzburg Mass Shooting

12 hours ago 1 min read

A memorial service has been held for a Pietermaritzburg family of ten who were murdered last week.

Relatives say it could have been a revenge attack.

Three generations of the Memela family have been wiped out in a bloody attack.

The family says the trouble started after a young relative was assaulted by gangsters last year.

Hours after that incident, police shot and killed the alleged shooter and arrested one other man.

They were found at the home of a traditional healer, under two kilometres away, preparing for a cleansing ritual.

Now, police are looking for the sangoma and one suspect.

The victims will be laid to rest this weekend.

