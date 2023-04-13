Reveal of Africa.com’s 2023 Definitive List of Women CEOs

On April 19, 2023, to mark the evolution of Africa.com’s Definitive List of Women CEOs, Africa.com will host a webinar revealing the names of the women who are on Africa.com’s 2023 Definitive List of Women CEOs, Africa.com will present, for the first time, performance data showing how the share value in women-led companies compares to various indices. (Spoiler alert: Women-led companies outperform.) The 60-minute virtual event will be hosted by Teresa Clarke, Chair and Executive Editor of Africa.com. She will conduct rapid-fire interviews with four experts on the “African female-factor” and how a growing body of evidence shows that more diverse management produces better results. Sign up for the webinar to find out to what degree women-led big businesses perform better.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

Share with your network!