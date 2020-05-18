Mon. May 18th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Returning Africa’s Football Season

1 min ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Good news to the clubs featuring this season in African interclub. CAF decided to pay the quotas earlier than expected. A great relief to the teams facing uncertainty linked to the Covid-19. CAF will soon meet to discuss precisely on the possibility of a continuation of the season. Senegal is determined to continue the already suspend league to the end of the season. The Federation has scheduled a return to competition in November after a unanimous decision. The Moroccan striker has been named the Ajax player of the season for the third consecutive year. A nice farewell gift before joining Chelsea this summer.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kenyan Startup Launches P2P Borderless Remittances Network

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Battle for Control of Libya Rages On

5 mins ago
1 min read

Dirty Politics Rears its Ugly Head in Harare

7 mins ago
1 min read

Will Fighting Fire with Fire in Burkina Faso Help?

11 mins ago
1 min read

Demand for Higher Education in Refugee Camps across Africa

13 mins ago
1 min read

Rwandan Broadcaster Who Incited Violence Found

15 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Returning Africa’s Football Season

1 min ago
1 min read

Kenyan Startup Launches P2P Borderless Remittances Network

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Battle for Control of Libya Rages On

5 mins ago
1 min read

Dirty Politics Rears its Ugly Head in Harare

7 mins ago