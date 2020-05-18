Returning Africa’s Football Season

Good news to the clubs featuring this season in African interclub. CAF decided to pay the quotas earlier than expected. A great relief to the teams facing uncertainty linked to the Covid-19. CAF will soon meet to discuss precisely on the possibility of a continuation of the season. Senegal is determined to continue the already suspend league to the end of the season. The Federation has scheduled a return to competition in November after a unanimous decision. The Moroccan striker has been named the Ajax player of the season for the third consecutive year. A nice farewell gift before joining Chelsea this summer.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Stories
Kenyan Startup Launches P2P Borderless Remittances Network
The Battle for Control of Libya Rages On
Dirty Politics Rears its Ugly Head in Harare
Will Fighting Fire with Fire in Burkina Faso Help?
Demand for Higher Education in Refugee Camps across Africa
Rwandan Broadcaster Who Incited Violence Found