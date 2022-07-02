iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Restrictions On Transgender Athletes Violate Olympic Charter – FIMS Chief

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

28 mins ago 2 min read

Restrictions on athletes who are transgender or with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) do not respect the principles of the Olympic Charter, International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS) president Fabio Pigozzi said on Friday.

A raft of sport governing bodies started reviewing their policy on the involvement of transgender athletes in women’s sport following last month’s ruling by swimming’s top body FINA. read more

FINA voted to ban anyone who has been through male puberty from elite women’s competitions and to create a working group to establish an “open” category for transgender swimmers in some events as part of its new policy.

“The exclusion of transgender or DSD athletes does not conform to the Olympic Charter,” Pigozzi, also the president of the National Anti-Doping Organisation, said at a FIMS panel on the topic at the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) in Rome.

“Athletes should not be pressured into undergoing procedures or medical treatments to satisfy the entry requirements of a competition.

“Modern society needs to consider the idea that gender categories cannot simply be divided according to a binary.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has defended its position that it is up to each international sports body to set their own rules for transgender athletes’ inclusion following FINA’s decision.

CONI president Giovanni Malago said at the FIMS panel that the IOC had formed a commission to help sports bodies decide if transgender and DSD athletes are eligible to participate in high level competitions.

“It is part of IOC’s commitments to respect human rights and favour gender equality and inclusion,” Malago added.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Biles, Rapinoe Among Presidential Medal Of Freedom Recipients

5 mins ago
2 min read

British Grand Prix Prepares For Protest

12 mins ago
1 min read

England White-Ball Captain Buttler Downplays Talk Of Test Role

15 mins ago
2 min read

Lure Of Wimbledon Grass Courts Too Much For Venus To Resist

25 mins ago
2 min read

Lampaert Takes Shock Win In First Stage Of Tour de France

31 mins ago
2 min read

All Five Kenyan World Champions To Defend Titles In Eugene

6 days ago
2 min read

Wimbledon Doesn’t Care What Looks Cool – Kyrgios

6 days ago
2 min read

England Finally End Mitchell-Blundell Stand

6 days ago
2 min read

Bale Set To Join MLS Side Los Angeles FC

6 days ago
3 min read

U.S. Ban Fuels Djokovic’s Wimbledon Motivation

6 days ago
2 min read

Felix Thinks Of Women’s Rights, Future As She Runs Last U.S. Race

6 days ago
2 min read

Fit-again Murray Full Of Belief Ahead Of Wimbledon

6 days ago

You may have missed

antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 380 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 min ago
2 min read

Biles, Rapinoe Among Presidential Medal Of Freedom Recipients

5 mins ago
2 min read

British Grand Prix Prepares For Protest

12 mins ago
1 min read

England White-Ball Captain Buttler Downplays Talk Of Test Role

15 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer