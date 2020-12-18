iAfrica

Restoring Up To 360MW in Nigeria amidst Covid-19 Pandemic

13 hours ago 1 min read

GE Gas Power recently successfully completed rehabilitation of three 9E.03 gas turbines, at two Niger Delta Power Holding Company’s (NDPHC) Power Plants in Calabar and Sapele, Nigeria. These operations reduced the risk of unplanned downtime of its power generation equipment, enabling the plants to reliably secure and restore the supply of up to 360 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the national grid, the equivalent electricity needed to power approximately two million Nigerian homes. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, GE and NDPHC worked together to swiftly implement safety procedures to ensure a safe and on-time execution. “Being Nigeria’s largest electricity generating company, with a total installed capacity of 4.0 gigawatts (GW), representing about 35% of Nigeria’s generating capacity, we are committed to strengthening Nigeria’s power sector, despite the unexpected logistical challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak.”, said Chiedu Ugbo, Managing Director, NDPHC.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

