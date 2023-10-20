Restoration Work Continues In Western Cape Following Damaging Storms

Almost a month after severe and damaging storms caused havoc across the Western Cape, work to repair and restore affected sites continues.

The City of Cape Town said its coastal management branch will start working at the Camps Bay tidal pool on Monday.

The team will be levelling the beach that was badly washed out during the storm on the Heritage Day long weekend.

If all goes according to plan, the work is expected to take about three days.

“Residents are to note that it may take a day or two for the pool to refill completely depending on the tides and swell size and direction, as such lower water levels may be experienced for a short period post-completion,” said the City’s Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews.

“While the pool will not be closed in its entirety, it is recommended that the public consider visiting one of the City’s other facilities during this period, such as Maidens Cove, Saunders Rocks, or Milton Pool,” Andrews added.