Restaurant Association To Protest Alcohol Sales Ban

Beer. Picture: Matan Segev/Pexels.com

6 mins ago 1 min read

Members of the Restaurant Association of South Africa are expected to stage a sit-in at the Union Buildings on Monday.

They want the government to review its policy on alcohol sales ban.

The association said its members are struggling to make ends meet due to the ban.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the banning of alcohol sales on 28 December last year after COVID-19 deaths and infections spiked in the country.

