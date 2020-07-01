Wed. Jul 1st, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Resistance to South Africa’s Vaccine Trials

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

A small group of demonstrators against Africa’s first COVID-19 vaccine trial burned their face masks Wednesday as experts note a worrying level of resistance and misinformation around testing on the continent. Anti-vaccine sentiment in Africa is “the worst I’ve ever seen,” the CEO of the GAVI vaccine alliance, Seth Berkley, told an African Union vaccine conference last week. “In general, people in Africa know the diseases and want to protect each other,” he said. “In this case, the rumor mill has been dramatic.” The trial that began last week in Johannesburg is part of one already underway in Britain of the vaccine developed at the University of Oxford. Some 2,000 volunteers in South Africa are expected to take part. It’s important that vaccines be tested in Africa to see how they perform in the local context, professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi, leader of the new COVID-19 vaccine trial in South Africa, told reporters and others in a webinar Sunday. But the demonstrators who gathered Wednesday at the University of the Witwatersrand, where the trial is based, reflect long-running fears among some in Africa over testing drugs on people who don’t understand the risks.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Nigeria Receives the Crumbs of the Oil it Produces

41 seconds ago
1 min read

Tanzanian Fintech Startup Offers Free Financial Advice through App

1 day ago
1 min read

Dakar Shakes Off its Colonial Past

1 day ago
1 min read

The UN gets Involved in the Nile Dam Saga

1 day ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Million Man March

1 day ago
1 min read

How to Make Motorcycles COVID-19 Safe

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigeria Receives the Crumbs of the Oil it Produces

41 seconds ago
1 min read

Resistance to South Africa’s Vaccine Trials

6 mins ago
1 min read

TAU: No Excuses For Governance Lapses Highlighted By AG’S Audit Report

4 hours ago
1 min read

DA Denied Direct Access To Concourt To Challenge Lockdown Regulations

4 hours ago