Residents To Sue Mining Company For Jagersfontein Dam Burst

Residents of Charlesville in the Free State are suing the owners of the Jagersfontein diamond mine.
A mine dam wall collapse on Sunday killed at least one person and left over 300 others homeless.
Several people are still unaccounted for.
The families have appointed Phosa Loots Attorneys to file a lawsuit.
Jagersfontein community members are calling for the mine company responsible for the collapsed dam to be shut down.
They also want the miner to assist in rebuilding the community.
Victoria Phindo, a community member said, “the mine must be closed for now and then they must take responsibility rebuild the houses.
“I don’t how they are going to rebuild the dignity of our community because we lost everything, we lost dignity, we lost property, there are lives that are lost and some of the things can not be restored.”
“But we wish they can do something that will at least help the community members.”
More Stories
Africa Has An Untapped Export Potential Of $31 Billion
Rate Hike Shock Will Be Dire For Property And Economy – Seeff
Privatising Eskom Is Not On The Cards – Mabuza
Local Communities Play Their Part To Achieve A World Without Waste
South Africa Announces 4 Day Week Pilot
SARB Set To Hike Repo Rate
End Of The COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Is In Sight’ – WHO
Panel To probe Phala Phala Allegations Against Ramaphosa
Zweli Mkhize For ANC President?
Cape Town Introduces New Traffic Law To Destroy Impounded Vehicles
How Tech Can Make Travel Easy
Top Supplements SA Moms are Giving Kids To Boost Immunity