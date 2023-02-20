Residents blame Rand Water for the’man-made’ floods in the Vaal

Some Vaal residents who have been affected by the recent floods have described the surge of water as man-made.The Vaal Dam’s sluice gates were opened over the weekend after it was filled due to continued heavy rains.

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), this was done to relieve water pressure after heavy rain caused dams that feed into the Vaal and Orange river systems to overflow.

The DWS urged farming communities along the river system on Friday to take precautions to protect human life and livestock, as well as to avoid property damage, as rapidly rising water levels were expected.

Share with your network!