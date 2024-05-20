Researchers Reveal Climate Change will Expand Mosquito Habitats across Africa

A new study has mapped how climate change will affect malaria in Africa by predicting future mosquito breeding sites. Researchers found that rising temperatures and changing rainfall patterns will expand mosquito habitats, potentially increasing malaria transmission in regions previously unaffected. The study underscores the need for proactive measures to combat malaria, including enhanced surveillance, improved healthcare infrastructure, and community education to mitigate the impact of climate change on public health.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
