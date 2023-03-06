Researchers have Discovered a New Corridor Inside the Famous Egyptian Pyramid of Cheops

The corridor, 9m long and slightly over 2m wide, was found inside the pyramid during the Scan Pyramids project aimed at exploring the Giza monuments using modern technologies that began in October 2015. The world-famous Giza pyramid archaeological complex is located on the Giza plateau on the west bank of the Nile River near Cairo. The complex, which is over 4 500 years old, is home to three great pyramids of the Fourth Dynasty pharaohs from 2600–2500 BC, namely Cheops (Khufu), Chephren (Khafre), and Menkaure (Mykerinos).
More Stories
Exploring South Africa’s Black Wine Scene
The Best East African Songs Out Right Now
Africa’s Largest Film Festival Focuses on Strong Women
A New Book Tells the Story of Newark’s ‘Activist Collector’ of African Art
The Next Era of American Fine Dining is Here, Care of West Africa
A Tidal Wave of Change is Coming to the Market for African Art
‘Safe’ and ‘Welcoming’ are Two Words Visitors Use to Describe Accra
There’s So Much More to this Fascinating Realm Perched at Africa’s Southernmost Tip
A Sweet Doughy Treat from Britain has Become a Beloved Part of Zimbabwe’s National Cuisine
Ghana Leads African Fishing Nations in Making Transformative Commitments
Nigeria’s Top Court Orders Central Bank to Halt its Removal of Old High-denomination Banknotes
Greenpeace Calls Out Multinationals who have Monopolized Africa’s Food Supply