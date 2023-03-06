iAfrica

Researchers have Discovered a New Corridor Inside the Famous Egyptian Pyramid of Cheops

3 hours ago 1 min read

The corridor, 9m long and slightly over 2m wide, was found inside the pyramid during the Scan Pyramids project aimed at exploring the Giza monuments using modern technologies that began in October 2015. The world-famous Giza pyramid archaeological complex is located on the Giza plateau on the west bank of the Nile River near Cairo. The complex, which is over 4 500 years old, is home to three great pyramids of the Fourth Dynasty pharaohs from 2600–2500 BC, namely Cheops (Khufu), Chephren (Khafre), and Menkaure (Mykerinos).

IOL

