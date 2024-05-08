Rescuers in South Africa are Racing against Time 

Teams are working tirelessly to find 42 people who went missing after a five-storey apartment building collapsed on Monday. At least 33 people were removed from the rubble, seven of whom have been confirmed dead in the accident in the southern coastal city of George. Earlier on Tuesday, rescuers heard from 11 more survivors in the ruins. They include four people who are trapped in the basement. It is unclear whether they have yet been rescued. The cause of the collapse, which happened while the building was under construction, is being investigated.

SOURCE: CNN