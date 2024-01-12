Rescue Mission Continues in Somalia

Somali national forces in the area where a UN helicopter was captured by al-Shabaab fighters are continuing to search for passengers, according to Daud Aweis, Somalia’s Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism. Eight people were on board the helicopter when it was captured by al-Shabaab fighters in the Galmugud region, including foreigners and one Somali citizen, Aweis said. He was not able to confirm if anyone had died or escaped, saying that Somali forces were searching for all eight people. The UN emergency assistance helicopter made an emergency landing likely due to a mechanical issue in Galmudug, which is controlled by the al-Qaeda affiliated terror group, according to the state-run Somali National News Agency (SONNA).

SOURCE: CNN