iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Reports Of National Shutdown Is ‘Rumour-Mongering’ – Mashatile

Photo Credit: EWN

2 hours ago 1 min read

Reports of a national shutdown by ANC members in protest against the step-aside rule are just rumour-mongering, according to ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile.

Mashatile says ANC members are disciplined and will follow the guidelines of the party’s constitution.

According to this rule, members facing serious cases must step aside.

“If anybody goes and plans a shutdown, it will be ill-discipline,” says Mashatile.

“The processes that are in place are now unfolding in a way we think it’s fair,” he says.

Some ANC members believe the step-aside rule is targeting the party’s Secretary-General Ace Magashule, who is facing fraud and money laundering charges.

