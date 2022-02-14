Report On Parliament Fire Expected Within The Next Week

Following last month’s devastating fire, a specialised team of engineers has now been appointed to provide an in-depth report into the destruction.

Five days after the fire at Parliament, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille announced the appointment of an initial fire inspection team, who later declared the National Assembly unsafe to enter.

Her spokesperson, Zara Nicholson, said that they found severe damage to the building.

The new Coega Development Cooperation team, announced on Sunday, now has the job of providing another assessment report on the damage and recommended precautions within the next week.

After that, they’ll need to put forward a detailed report on the full extent of damage, the residual strength of the structure, the finances need to restore Parliament and a timeline of the work.

