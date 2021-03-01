Report On Alleged R2bn Fraud At Eskom Released

A preliminary forensic report claims that over R2-billion has been stolen from Eskom through a network of non-existent service suppliers and officials at the entity.
The City Press reported on Sunday that the money was allegedly channelled via fraudulent transactions over the last three years.
This reportedly involved numerous companies invoicing Eskom for work that was never carried out.
The forensic report was compiled by investigators from Seekers Finders Forensic Auditors and Risk Services after a whistleblower, alleged that prominent Eskom employees were colluding with service providers to generate fraudulent invoices.
