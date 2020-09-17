Repo Rate Remains Unchanged At 3.5%

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced during a media briefing on Thursday afternoon that the SA Reserve Bank’s Monetary Police Committee has decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.5%.
The bank has reduced the rate by 300 basis points so far this year, in an effort to promote growth amid an economy suffering under the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Urges SA To Do Jerusalema Dance
Grades 10 And 11 Exams Eased – DBE
Mkhize Confirms Total Of 653 444 Cases Of COVID-19
What Lockdown Level 1 Means For South Africa
SA Moves To Lockdown Level 1 – Read President Ramaphosa’s Full Speech
Cape Town In The Running To Win The Ultimate Travel Excellence Accolade
Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight – Expected To Announce Move To Lockdown Level 1
ANC Will Repay Zim Flight Money
Eskom Secures R2.5 billion Worth Of Farmland Over Debt Dispute
Eskom Denies Misleading The Public
NEDLAC Agree To Economic Recovery Action Plan
SA COVID-19 Recovery Rate On The Rise