Repo Rate Remains Unchanged At 3.5%

53 seconds ago 1 min read

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced during a media briefing on Thursday afternoon that the SA Reserve Bank’s Monetary Police Committee has decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.5%.

The bank has reduced the rate by 300 basis points so far this year, in an effort to promote growth amid an economy suffering under the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown.

