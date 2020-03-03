Tue. Mar 3rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Repatriation South Africans From China At Advanced Stage: SANDF

Repatriation South Africans From China At Advanced Stage: SANDF
2 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said on Tuesday preparations to repatriate South Africans from the epicentre of the coronavirus was at an advanced stage.

More than 150 South Africans have indicated that they want to leave Wuhan, China, while some opted to stay.

The death toll passed the 3,000-mark since the global outbreak in December.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said several departments were involved in the repatriation process, which would take place in about two weeks.

“Once all the logistics have been confirmed by the planners, the operation of the repatriation process will commence. The repatriation planning process is currently at an advanced stage and it takes into consideration everything related to the logistics operation,” he said.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

2 People Found Murdered At Lentegeur Sports Field

22 mins ago
1 min read

Tshwane Residents Complain About Lack Of Service Delivery, ‘Selfish Politicians’

26 mins ago
2 min read

Countries Not Yet Affected By Coronavirus Outbreak Must Be Prepared – WHO

5 hours ago
1 min read

Struggling SOEs, IPPS To Feature In Mabuza’s Q&A Session In Parly

5 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Accused Of Throwing Public Service Workers Under The Bus

6 hours ago
1 min read

ANC Western Cape To Have New Leadership By End Of April

6 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Repatriation South Africans From China At Advanced Stage: SANDF

2 mins ago
1 min read

2 People Found Murdered At Lentegeur Sports Field

22 mins ago
1 min read

Tshwane Residents Complain About Lack Of Service Delivery, ‘Selfish Politicians’

26 mins ago
5 min read

7 Best Home Updates To Sell Quicker And Get A Better Price

4 hours ago