Renowned Overberg Reserve to Host MTB Adventure Weekends

The renowned De Hoop Collection, together with Overberg MTB Events, has created an all-inclusive package for a mountain bike weekend away, with the first one set for June 4 to 6.

This MTB getaway to a pristine wildlife destination is ideal for corporate clients or travelling groups, as well as those training for the Cape Epic.

“If you’d like to experience the untamed nature and coastline setting at De Hoop Vlei Nature Reserve, then this is for you,” said events director Anneke Jacobs.

Guests will be treated to first-class accommodation, service, and hospitality at De Hoop Collection.

The weekend’s stay will include mountain bike riding, personal coaching by experienced athletes and coaches, as well as sports massaging by the industry’s leading therapists in the Western Cape.

“Add to this a sensory experience of the outdoors, visits to the sandy dunes at Koppie Alleen, sunset nature drives, and dinner under the stars.

“This is the complete winning escape to one of the best destination getaways in South Africa,” said Jacobs.

De Hoop Collection offers a wide range of luxury accommodation, and various options are available to choose from, depending on requests and group sizes.

The De Hoop Melkkamer Manor House and Vlei Cottage provide a private and secluded setting of historical beauty and private chefs to cater to guests.

There are also equipped cottages and Opstal houses which are all part of the accommodation close to the Fig Tree Restaurant.

Mountain bike rides will be approximately 35km to 60km distance per day, depending on the level of fitness, requirements, and choice of the groups.

There is a minimum of eight per group size for the costing included.

Reserve your spot for this all-inclusive package that is available from R6 525 per person for the three-day stay.

Enquiries and bookings: anneke@overbergmtbevents.co.za.

Itinerary (to be adjusted to group level and requirements):

Friday

2pm – Arrive and check-in at De Hoop Collection

6pm – Sundowners with snacks

7pm – Potjie dinner at MK Manor or Opstal Manor under Fig Tree (two-course)

Saturday

8am – Breakfast

9am – Mountain bike outride

1pm – Lunch

2-6pm – Massage options

7pm – Fish braai

Sunday

8am – Breakfast

9am – Cycle to Koppie Alleen

1pm – Picnic lunch at Koppie Alleen

3-5pm – Massage options

5pm – Nature drive with drinks and snacks

7pm – dinner (two-course)

Monday

8am – Breakfast

10am – Checkout

