Renowned Human Rights Lawyer George Bizos Dies

Former apartheid struggle stalwart, Rivonia trial defence lawyer and human rights lawyer George Bizos has died at the age of 92.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said that South Africa was poorer without Bizos.
“This is sad news for all of us as South Africans. George Bizos contributed immensely to the attainment of our democracy. He worked very closely with Nelson Mandela, Arthur Chaskalson, and many others. He had an incisive legal mind and was one of the architects of our Constitution,” Ramaphosa said.
George bizos’ son, Damon, said the family will always treasure the memories they had of his father as they celebrate his extraordinary legacy.
He passed away surrounded by family.
