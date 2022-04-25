Renowned Artist Adjaratou Ouédraogo Shares the Joy of Painting in her Home City in Burkina Faso

She is more famous abroad than at home in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. In The Painter, by filmmaker Ousmane Zoromé Samassékou, she organises a street art event called “My City In Painting” to encourage locals to celebrate and participate in art. In this thoughtful, immersive film we also see her at work in her studio while she contemplates her craft and shares the story of how she found her voice and her happiness through painting. Ousmane Zoromé Samassékou is a multi-award winning producer and director based in Mali. His feature documentary, The Last Shelter, won Grand Prize at CPH DOX in 2021 and has screened globally to great acclaim. He has produced several films for Africa Direct.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
