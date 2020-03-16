Mon. Mar 16th, 2020

Renewed Concerns After Mfuleni Cop Shot Dead

A Cape Town Traffic Services officer. Picture: EWN

There are renewed concerns on Monday over attacks on police after a constable was shot dead in Mfuleni, in Cape Town, last Thursday.

Three police officers have been killed since the start of the year in Cape Town alone.

Constable Thobinceba Xhontelo is one of three police constables who have been killed since January.

Just a month ago, special task force member Mlungisi Kidwell Ranaka was gunned down at his Mfuleni home during a suspected robbery.

In a recent incident in the same area, Xhontela is believed to have been followed by gunmen from Philippi.

The constable, his friend as well as another man were killed while a woman was shot and wounded.

Mfuleni CPF’s Lorna Frieslaar said attacks on men and women in blue were becoming a norm.

“It seems like they target the police and they are also human beings, mother and fathers, brothers and sister who go out and work.”

Police are searching for the perpetrators.

EWN

