iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Renault To Be Named Alpine From 2021 Season

Photo Credit: @RenaultF1Team/Twitter

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Renault will rename its team Alpine from the 2021 season, the Formula One team said in a statement here ahead of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The team will take on the new name and also have a new color scheme with the French national colors of red, white and blue replacing yellow and black.

“Alpine is a beautiful brand, powerful and vibrant, that brings a smile to the faces of its followers,” new chief executive Luca de Meo said in a statement.

“By introducing Alpine, a symbol of French excellence, to the most prestigious of the world’s automotive disciplines, we are continuing the adventure of manufacturers in a renewed sport.

“We are bringing a dream brand alongside the biggest names, for spectacular car races made and followed by enthusiasts. Alpine will also bring its values to the F1 paddock: elegance, ingenuity, and audacity.”

Loss-making Renault, under De Meo, had announced a new organisational structure focused on core brands rather than geographical regions, with Renault F1 team principal Cyril Abiteboul overseeing one of the four divisions.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Gasly Wins Italian Grand Prix Thriller

8 seconds ago
2 min read

Roglic Takes Control Of Tour

2 mins ago
1 min read

England Grab Series-Clinching Win

5 mins ago
2 min read

West Ham Have Most Unfulfilled Potential – Moyes

2 hours ago
1 min read

Racing Point Drop Appeal Against Penalty

2 hours ago
1 min read

Foster’s Announces All Blacks Squad

9 hours ago
2 min read

Thiem Reaches US Open Fourth Round

9 hours ago
3 min read

Dustin Johnson Leads At Halfway Point In Atlanta

9 hours ago
2 min read

Williams Still Learning To Live With ‘Serena’ Target

9 hours ago
2 min read

England Scrape Win In Iceland

9 hours ago
1 min read

Shapovalov Sets Sights On First Grand Slam Quarters

10 hours ago
1 min read

Sundowns Snatches PSL Title

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Gasly Wins Italian Grand Prix Thriller

8 seconds ago
2 min read

Roglic Takes Control Of Tour

2 mins ago
1 min read

England Grab Series-Clinching Win

5 mins ago
1 min read

Renault To Be Named Alpine From 2021 Season

2 hours ago