iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Remote Work Solution for African Firms

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Carl Wallace has been around the block of South Africa’s startup world a time or two, founding a bunch of companies and raising several funding rounds. Now, he’s back with a tool that will help companies work better remotely, and he’s funding it himself. Digital Drawing Room is itself part of Digital HQ, of which Wallace is group chief executive officer (CEO). The group also comprises Wapp and Digemy, and the newest addition is ydox, a communication, collaboration and content management tool that enables business teams to work more efficiently, securely and remotely. ydox has already rolled out to small and medium sized businesses over multiple industries, including legal, financial, professional services, medical and retail. With its latest version, it is moving into the corporate space with an enterprise-ready solution for large teams.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Giving Nigerian Women an Outlet for their Hurt

2 hours ago
1 min read

Luanda Comes Up with a Payment Plan for its Debt

2 hours ago
1 min read

Senegalese Authorities are Still Trying to Explain a Mysterious Skin Disease

2 hours ago
2 min read

Ghanaian FinTech Startup Tackles the Credit Financing Value Gap

2 hours ago
1 min read

With Better Logistics, Africa could be a Bigger Exporter of Fresh Produce and other Services

2 hours ago
1 min read

Zambia Becomes the First African Country to Default on its Debts

2 hours ago
1 min read

How Africa’s Girls Fare on the Girl-Friendly Index

2 hours ago
1 min read

Addis Tells Everyone to Stay Out of It

2 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Men Take the Lead in Fight against GBV

2 hours ago
1 min read

Here’s why the Vic Falls are the Perfect Summer Holiday Destination

1 day ago
2 min read

The Changing Nature of Education in Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa is Living Beyond its Means

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Giving Nigerian Women an Outlet for their Hurt

2 hours ago
1 min read

Remote Work Solution for African Firms

2 hours ago
1 min read

Luanda Comes Up with a Payment Plan for its Debt

2 hours ago
1 min read

Senegalese Authorities are Still Trying to Explain a Mysterious Skin Disease

2 hours ago