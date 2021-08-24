iAfrica

Remembering Uyinene Mrwetyana Two Years After Her Murder

18 mins ago 1 min read

Remembering the late Uyinene Mrwetyana as the bubbly and loving person she was.

That’s friends and family of the 19-year-old UCT student who was killed by Luyanda Botha — a Post Office employee — on 24 August 2019.

Mrwetyana’s friends say they’ve been learning to cope with her passing.

“We’ve changed our lives and how we live, I think the varsity and the foundation has kept up with that,” said Jenna Unsworth.

“Do I see a huge change in the incidents rate? I don’t think so. I think women still feel the brunt of these gender-based violence acts.”

The University of CapeTown has since created a scholarship in her name, while Mrwetyana’s family has established a foundation in her honour. 

The Mrwetyana family says this year they plan to celebrate their daughter’s life in a private ceremony.

