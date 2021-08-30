Remember, The Great South African Sale Is Waiting For YOUR Travel Deal!

iAfrica

Everyone loves a good deal, especially when it comes to travel getaways, awe-inspiring cultural experiences, and everything in between! With less than a week to go before online sales open nationwide – SA Tourism is reminding all members of the tourism trade to register to upload your Sho’t Left discounted deals on Everything you need to know to travel in South Africa (ZA).

Since opening registration to travel trade, SA Tourism has seen a positive response from members of the tourism trade with over 400 tourism businesses registering across all nine provinces.

SA Tourism would like to thank them for heeding the call and encourages those that haven’t had a chance as yet – to go online and upload their discounted deals.

Under its distinct positioning: The Great South African Sale, Sho’t Left Travel Week is a robust campaign that seeks to showcase that travel can be accessible and affordable for all South Africans.  Aimed at reigniting domestic tourism and encouraging South Africans to explore and travel their own country, Sho’t Left Travel Week offers all South Africans a chance to buy discounted local deals and packages of up to 50% off when booking between the 6th and the 12th of September. These discounted deals can be redeemed later as per the terms and conditions of each offer. 

With a variety of benefits offered as part of this initiative, including extensive marketing and promotion on our various marketing channels, Sho’t Left Travel Week is a great opportunity for product owners to showcase their products and services to the many domestic travellers who are ready to take advantage of GREAT deals as they seek to explore their own country again.

South African tourism trade is encouraged to join this exciting platform to get a chance to reignite domestic travel. After all, it’s your country, enjoy it! Because nothing’s more fun than a Sho’t Left.

To register to upload your Sho’t Left discounted deals, members of the trade can register on  Everything you need to know to travel in South Africa (ZA)

Issued by South African Tourism

