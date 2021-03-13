Relegation-Threatened West Brom Lose To Palace

Premier League strugglers West Bromwich Albion’s hopes of getting out of the relegation zone took a blow on Saturday when they lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace after a first-half penalty by Luka Milivojevic.
The Palace captain found the bottom right corner from the spot in the 37th minute after West Brom defender Darnell Furlong was booked for a handball inside the penalty area following a VAR check.
West Brom created several chances, with midfielders Conor Gallagher and Matheus Pereira coming close to scoring, but they were unable to find the net.
The win lifted Palace two places to 11th on 37 points after 29 games, while second-bottom West Brom remain eight adrift of the safety zone on 18 points with nine games left to play.
More Stories
Chelsea Held To Goalless Draw At Leeds United
Ricciardo Pleased With McLaren’s Smooth Start To Testing
Premier League Chief Hopes Fans Can Return By End Of Season
McIlroy Set To Miss Cut At Players Championship
Arsenal Will Soon See Best Of Partey – Arteta
Moyes Hopes Lingard Will Extend West Ham Stay
Lascelles Rescues Newcastle With Late Equaliser
Man United End City’s Winning Streak With Derby Victory
Struggling West Brom Held By Newcastle In Dour Goalless Draw
Liverpool Suffer Sixth Straight Anfield Loss
Opener Guptill Leads New Zealand To Series Win
Saiss Guilty Of Incredible Miss Stalemate