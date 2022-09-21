Rehabilitating a Derailed African Rail Project

Half a century ago, the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (Tazara) stood out as a crucial symbol of Africa’s struggle for independence. The 1,860km-long railway connects Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia with Dar es Salaam at the Indian Ocean. In August 2022, Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema made his first visit as head of state to Tanzania. After meetings with his counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan, they announced that the two governments had agreed to rehabilitate Tazara. They sought to upgrade its tracks from Cape gauge (1,067mm) to standard gauge (1,435mm) through a public-private partnership. An upgrade to standard gauge would enable the Uhuru railway to interlink with Tanzania’s new standard gauge railway. The standard gauge tracks have meanwhile reached the Dodoma region. Contracts for extensions to Tabora and Mwanza have already been awarded. An inter-governmental agreement between Rwanda and Tanzania to build a line from Isaka (on the Tabora-Mwanza route) to Kigali was signed in 2018. Further connections to Burundi, the DRC and Uganda are planned.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
More Stories
Movie about a Malawian Farmer and her Efforts to Change Minds in her Village and in the US
DRC’s Urban Regeneration
A New Bespoke 21-day African Luxury Itinerary
Cameroonian Women Want a Seat at the Peace Table
Maputo and IMF Reach Economic Deal
Egypt’s Tourism has Taken a Knock
Nigerian Agency Makes Biggest Seizure of Cocaine in the Country’s History
What Does The African Continental Free Trade Agreement Hold For Women?
Uganda Declares an Outbreak of Ebola
A Focus on Some of Africa’s Oldest Hotels
The Gambia Works to Change its Reputation as a Sex Tourism Destination
Experience the Best of Kenya on these Fantastic Road Trip Adventures