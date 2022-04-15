Regulations Won’t Go On Forever – Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the new COVID-19 draft regulations won’t go on forever.
He says there will be amendments as the situation changes.
The draft regulations are aimed at dealing with Covid-19 in the absence of the national state of disaster.
The public has until 24 April to have their say on the regulations.
