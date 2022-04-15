iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Regulations Won’t Go On Forever – Phaahla

GCIS

5 seconds ago 1 min read

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the new COVID-19 draft regulations won’t go on forever.

He says there will be amendments as the situation changes.

The draft regulations are aimed at dealing with Covid-19 in the absence of the national state of disaster.

The public has until 24 April to have their say on the regulations.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Death Toll Rises To 34 In KwaZulu-Natal Floods

6 mins ago
1 min read

KZN Missing Persons Cases Expected To Rise

8 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 768 New COVID-19 Cases

21 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Working Day and Night To Return Power – De Ruyter

22 hours ago
1 min read

SA Weather Service Warns of More Rainfall In KwaZulu Natal

22 hours ago
1 min read

State Of Disaster Declared In KwaZulu Natal

22 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 659 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Announces Continuous Stage 2 Blackouts Until Friday Morning

2 days ago
1 min read

KZN Must Be Declared A Disaster Area – Dlamini-Zuma

2 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Clears Mkhize Of Contravening Its Code Of Ethics

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 291 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom To Implement Stage 2 power Cuts Again From 5pm

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Regulations Won’t Go On Forever – Phaahla

5 seconds ago
1 min read

Death Toll Rises To 34 In KwaZulu-Natal Floods

6 mins ago
1 min read

KZN Missing Persons Cases Expected To Rise

8 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 768 New COVID-19 Cases

21 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer