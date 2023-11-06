Regional Airline Airlink has Opened Offices in Lusaka and Gaborone

The new country offices will provide customers ticketing, flight reservations, and special services assistance. The airline operates 40 weekly return flights to Ndola, Livingstone, and Lusaka in Zambia and 50 weekly return flights to Kasane, Maun, and Gaborone in Botswana. In Africa, where air travel accounts for just 2% of the global market, the potential for aviation to transform economies is immense. IATA estimates that a 10% increase in air connectivity can boost a country’s GDP by 0.5%.’ A survey reported that if 12 African countries increased connectivity, 155,000 new jobs would be created, and annual GDP would generate $1.3 billion.

GETAWAY