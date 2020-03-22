Refugees At CT Church Refuse To Move

Share with your network!

The refugee group living inside a church in the Cape Town CBD said they will not leave despite health concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this month, they were removed while others returned to seek refuge inside the Central Methodist Mission Church.

There are now more than 100 people living inside the building which contravenes new regulations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

One of the refugee leaders, Aline Bukuru, said they will stay despite the issuing of the eviction order.

