Reflecting Africa’s Tech Sector’s Evolution

11 hours ago 1 min read

For the second year in a row, The Africa Report and Jeune Afrique are publishing an exclusive ranking of the 50 people that are leading the continent’s digital revolution. The number of investors on the continent that specialise in financing the digital sector is increasing each year. The panel selected 10 investors and seed-fund operators that were active over the 2021-2022 period, considering the number of operations, the size of their funds, the type of the projects financed and the management teams. Finally, because nothing would be possible without them, the list established a ranking of 10 ‘trend setters’, a broad category that includes regulators, public agency bosses, incubators, lobbyists and influencers. In total, there were 216 names in our database for these three selections. The editors then studied each profile to compile the 2022 ranking of our top 50 digital champions.

SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT

